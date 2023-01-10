Zach Wilson on Jets Signing Veteran QB: I'll Make His 'Life Hell' in Practice

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is prepared to fight for his job if the team brings in some competition this offseason.

Asked how he'd react should the Jets add a veteran signal-caller, he responded he plans to "make that dude's life hell in practice every day" and prove himself to the coaching staff.

Fans are already beginning to wonder about Wilson's long-term future in New York following a disastrous second season.

The 2021 first-round pick threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 54.5 percent of his passes in nine starts. He watched as the Jets offense looked just as good—if not better—with Joe Flacco and Mike White under center.

Heading into Week 18, head coach Robert Saleh said the franchise wasn't giving up on Wilson.

"We're gonna grind with him," he told reporters. "Through hell or high water we're going to get him to where we know he can be."

The real test of faith comes this offseason.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported the Jets could target impending free-agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr, who looks like he's on his way out of Las Vegas. Hughes didn't rule out a pursuit of Lamar Jackson, either, in the event his relationship with the Baltimore Ravens totally breaks down.

Whether New York thinks Wilson's career is salvageable will probably be reflected in how aggressively the front office works to address the quarterback position.

If Garoppolo is the choice, then Wilson could still have a plausible shot at running the offense in Week 1. He doesn't stand much of a chance if he's going up against Carr or Jackson, though.