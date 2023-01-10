Lakers' Patrick Beverley Exits Loss to Nuggets With Hip Injury; Severity Unknown

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Los Angeles Lakers veteran point guard Patrick Beverley exited Monday's loss against the Denver Nuggets with a right hip injury, the team announced.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that the team doesn't know the severity of his injury but that it occurred when he slipped under the basket near the Nuggets bench.

Beverley played 12 minutes. He missed his lone shot attempt and finished with a rebound, a steal and two turnovers.

The 122-109 loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Lakers. Los Angeles was without star forward LeBron James, who sat because of a sore left ankle. James joined a lengthy injury list that included Troy Brown Jr. (strained left quadriceps), Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendinitis).

The team has also been missing star big man Anthony Davis since Dec. 16 because of a right foot stress injury.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 25 points off the bench, while Thomas Bryant added 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Nuggets were led by Jamal Murray's 34-point performance and a triple-double by Nikola Jokić (14 points, 11 rebounds, 16 assists).

If Beverley misses time, it would be yet another blow to the Lakers' depth. After falling to 19-22 on Monday, Los Angeles needs to get healthy if it hopes to remain in the race for a play-in tournament berth in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will have a couple of days to rest before returning to action against the visiting Dallas Mavericks (23-18) on Thursday.