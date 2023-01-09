NBA Rumors: Jazz Want Jordan Clarkson Contract Extension amid Trade Buzz

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz hope to keep Jordan Clarkson amid the growing likelihood he tests the open market this offseason, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Stein previously reported Clarkson, along with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, has "rebuffed" contract offers and could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Despite the challenges, Utah doesn't plan to let Clarkson leave.

"The Jazz still want to find a pathway to keep Clarkson even if it takes them until the offseason," Stein reported.

The 30-year-old could become a free agent if he declines his $14.3 million player option for 2023-24. He could earn more on the open market if he continues his production, as he's averaging a career-high 20.4 points and 4.5 assists per game.

As Stein noted, the Jazz can only offer a slight raise with an in-season extension.

Waiting until the offseason creates more risk for both sides, but Clarkson could get his market value with a team that believes in him. The veteran guard has averaged 17.4 points per game across four seasons in Utah, earning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020-21.