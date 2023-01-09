5 Bold UFC Predictions for 2023

1 of 5

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant title-holders in the promotion today. In fact, with a reign dating back to late 2018, and seven title defenses to her credit, she is the most dominant champion in the UFC right now, full stop. Not even featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, the greatest male fighter in the promotion today, has put up those kinds of numbers.

Shevchenko is the queen of the sport right now, there's no questioning that.

We're predicting that changes in 2022.

That's partly because Shevchenko looked unusually human in her last fight, scraping by Taila Santos with a split-decision win. But more than that, it's because she has more credible challengers approaching her throne than she has in years.

France's Manon Fiorot has more than earned a title shot after five straight wins in the Octagon, including a unanimous-decision defeat of former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian last October. She's also one of the few strikers in the division who can hang with Shevchenko on the feet.

Mexico's Alexa Grasso is also worthy of a shot after four straight wins over solid foes, and has the boxing to at the very least make a fight with Shevchenko interesting—maybe even win it.

Then there's Erin Blanchfield. The American grappler has won her first four fights in the Octagon, and while she is currently ranked No. 10 at flyweight—still some distance from a title shot—she's set to meet Santos in February, and could easily earn that opportunity in victory.

No matter who goes first, Shevchenko has some serious contenders to get through this year. Our bet is she doesn't get through all of them.