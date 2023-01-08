South Dakota State Praised by Fans for 'Iconic' FCS Title Win over North Dakota State

AP Photo/LM Otero

North Dakota State has a dynasty in FCS football, winning nine of the past 11 titles coming into Sunday.

Clearly, South Dakota State had seen enough.

The Jackrabbits smashed the Bison in the FCS Championship 45-21 and won their first FCS title.

The Bison had no answer for South Dakota State's rushing attack, with Amar Johnson (nine carries for 126 yards and a touchdown), Isaiah Davis (22 caries for 103 yards and a score) and quarterback Mark Gronowski (five carries for 57 yards and a touchdown) carving them up all afternoon.

Gronowski was nearly as effective through the air, finishing 14-of-21 for 223 yards and three scores.

The defense came to play as well, forcing three turnovers, including two interceptions of Bison quarterback Cam Miller.

By the time South Dakota State took a 28-7 lead in the second quarter, it seemed like a Jackrabbits title was inevitable.

Suffice to say, it was a therapeutic day for a South Dakota State program that had watched its neighbor dominate FCS football for such a long time:

It was a huge moment for a school that had come so close in 2020, only to lose to Sam Houston State 23-21 in the title game.

Losing championship games isn't something North Dakota State is familiar with in the slightest, meanwhile—the school was 9-0 in such games before Sunday.

South Dakota State will be hoping it has entered its own era of dominance after dethroning the Bison.