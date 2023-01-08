Report: Bernie Kosar Removed from Radio Show After $19K Bet on Browns vs. Steelers

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the team's pregame radio show on Sunday for placing a bet on the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

Kosar tweeted his reaction to being pulled from the game:

Kosar, who wore No. 19 while playing for Cleveland in the 1980s, announced this week that he was placing a $19,000 bet on the Browns to win and he intended to donate any winnings to charity.

However, the 59-year-old has been acting as an ambassador for the team as well as a contributor to its in-house radio shows in recent years, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The NFL prohibits team personnel from betting on games, putting Kosar in violation of league rules.

The Youngstown, Ohio, native played for Cleveland from 1985 to 1993 and was selected to two Pro Bowls during his tenure with the franchise. His bet wouldn't have cashed in anyway, as the Browns lost to the Steelers on Sunday 28-14.