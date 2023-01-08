X

    Andy Reid Celebrated After Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Clinch No. 1 Seed in Raiders Win

    Adam WellsJanuary 8, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chies looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs with a dominant 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

    This marks the third time in five seasons with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback that Kansas City will be the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    Patrick Mahomes, record by year, playoffs &amp; regular season:<br><br>2017: 1-0<br>2018: 13-5, #1 seed, AFCCG Appearance<br>2019: 14-3, #2 seed, Super Bowl Champion<br>2020: 16-2, #1 seed, Super Bowl Appearance<br>2021: 14-6, #2 seed, AFCCG Appearance<br>2022: 14-3, #1 seed, Playoffs TBD

    Head coach Andy Reid had his team ready to go right out of the gate. The Chiefs went 75 yards in five plays on the opening drive, with Mahomes capping it off with a shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon for a touchdown.

    No call from Reid was more celebrated than what will now be known as the "Ring Around the Rosie" play that would have resulted in a Kadarius Toney touchdown if not for a holding penalty. Toney scored on an end-around on the next play.

    ESPN @espn

    The Chiefs really hit the "Ring-Around-The-Rosie" 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/yt6VlT6HVd">pic.twitter.com/yt6VlT6HVd</a>

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    The spinning huddle clearly mesmerized the Raiders <a href="https://t.co/tMQmjYw2KK">pic.twitter.com/tMQmjYw2KK</a>

    Rodger Sherman @rodger

    it's gotta be so infuriating to have the opponent score a touchdown on you after playing ring around the rosie on the field

    Ben McLaughlin @bmclaughlin4

    Still thinking about the ring around the Rosie huddle. Like, imagine being the one suggesting to do that in a meeting and have everyone be like "yeah, sounds good let's try it" lol goodness

    Russell Clay @RussellJClay

    Andy Reid getting Kadarius Toney for free is pretty hilarious

    Reid was fully in his bag throughout this game. He had Khalen Saunders, a 324-pound defensive tackle, lined up in the backfield on first down from the Raiders' 2-yard line and running a route designed to get him a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

    Saunders was unable to get open, resulting in a Mahomes incompletion, but these are some of the many tricks Reid has up his sleeve at all times with this offense.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    ✅ Ring around the Rosie huddle<br>✅ Punter doing the McGregor walk<br>✅ TD attempt to a 324 lb DT<br><br>…the Chiefs are winning the Super Bowl, aren't they

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    What Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy are doing in the red zone right now is absolutely diabolical.

    Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski

    Andy Reid is throwing out all of these crazy plays in Week 18 simply to drive potential playoff opponents nuts because they will be forced to account for all of them in their preparation.

    Cody Tapp @codybtapp

    Lost Tyreek and Andy Reid still got this team to 14-3. Should be a candidate for Coach of the Year

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Andy Reid is running razzle dazzle I've never seen before. Josh McDaniels calls a fade on a crucial play in the red zone. The offensive gap in this league isn't just at QB.

    Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy were particularly fond of attacking the Raiders run defense. The Chiefs had 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Mahomes played well, but his final state line with 202 yards and one touchdown doesn't stand out by his standards.

    Kansas City's win Saturday means it can relax during Wild Card weekend to see who its opponent will be in two weeks.

    Even though the Chiefs will be recognized as the top seed with a 14-3 record, they aren't assured of home-field advantage in the AFC Championship Game.

    The owners approved the NFL's plan to host the AFC title game at a neutral site if the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots on Sunday and the Chiefs and Bills reach the conference championship game.

