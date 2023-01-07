NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Jordan Clarkson Have Turned Down Contract Extension Offers

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson have reportedly both turned down contract extension offers from their respective teams this season.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both players have "rebuffed" attempts to lock in a long-term deal, and there are teams across the NBA that are hopeful they could be available leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Stein specifically noted that the Jazz hoped entering the season that they would be able to secure Clarkson, but even though they have been unable to do so thus far, it is unlikely they will trade him in the midst of a playoff race.

While Clarkson has a player option for next season and technically could exercise it, the expectation is that he would test the free-agent market provided he and the Jazz don't reach a contract agreement before then.

Turner's contract will officially end at the conclusion of the season, and given his uncertain contract situation, he has been the subject of heavy trade rumors for the past couple of years.

It once seemed like a foregone conclusion that Turner would be traded eventually, especially after the Pacers missed the playoffs in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, but things have been complicated this season by Indiana performing above expectations.

At 22-18, the Pacers are tied with the New York Knicks for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and Turner's play is a big reason why.

Turner's 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season represent career highs, plus he is averaging 2.2 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.4 three-pointers made. Turner is shooting a career-best 54.9 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Even though Turner can hit the open market at the end of the season, it would likely take a lot to land him in a trade since the Pacers are in the playoff mix and he is one of the NBA's most versatile centers.

Clarkson, 30, is in the midst of his ninth NBA season and his fourth with the Jazz. He was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year two years ago, and he is having an even better season in 2022-23 as a starter.

Following the trade of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Clarkson has stepped up and been Utah's second-leading scorer this season with a career-high 20.6 points per game.

Clarkson is also averaging a career-high 4.5 assists per game to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers made. His 32.6 minutes per game are a career high as well.

Like the Pacers, the Jazz are playoff contenders, as they are 10th in the Western Conference at 20-21, which is far better than most expected after trading Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Clarkson could likely net the Jazz a great return at the deadline since every team is looking for a dynamic scoring guard, but trading him would likely sink Utah's postseason chances.