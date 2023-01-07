X

    LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 7, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 6: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on January 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year.

    Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them.

    LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.

    The Lakers have won four straight overall and five of their last six dating back to last month, putting them just one game out of reaching a play-in spot.

    vic @CountOnVic

    Lakers won 4 in a row it's really new year new us <a href="https://t.co/JE05uzoBXk">pic.twitter.com/JE05uzoBXk</a>

    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Lakers up 30 in the first half <a href="https://t.co/H0PeZ36a8L">pic.twitter.com/H0PeZ36a8L</a>

    C. ♡ @_chabedoll

    Lakers on a 4 game winning streak.<br>God is real. We winning it all. <a href="https://t.co/jFkKqRKSNP">pic.twitter.com/jFkKqRKSNP</a>

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    LAKERS WIN THEIR 4TH STRAIGHT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/XIGHrLvAIw">pic.twitter.com/XIGHrLvAIw</a>

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Tied for the third most wins in the West since Nov. 12.<br><br>7-5 since Anthony Davis went down. 4-5 without LeBron. <br><br>Four straight wins. No Bron Wednesday. Missing their two best role players tonight.<br><br>This team is not far away, man. Russ and two picks gets them to the inner circle.

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    Lebron pulling up the trade machine mid interview <br> <a href="https://t.co/CQP6mL5OsB">pic.twitter.com/CQP6mL5OsB</a>

    Anthony Davis has not played since suffering a foot injury Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets. The fact James has been able to keep the team afloat in Davis' absence is a Herculean feat, and it's made only more impressive by the fact he turned 38 in December.

    This iteration of the Lakers is not a championship contender or anything close to resembling it—the depth simply isn't there. That said, if the front office finally pulls the trigger on a Westbrook trade that provides depth and a consistent shooting presence on the perimeter, the Lakers might be able to turn things around enough to at least do some damage in the playoffs.

    LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.