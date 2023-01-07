LeBron James, Lakers Praised by NBA Twitter for Team Effort in Win vs. Hawks

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers remain undefeated this year.

Of course, it's only been three games, but they'll take the wins where they can get them.

LeBron James scored 25 points among five Lakers players in double figures as they earned a 130-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Kendrick Nunn set his Lakers career high with 23 points, and Russell Westbrook (18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) nearly had a triple-double off the bench.

The Lakers have won four straight overall and five of their last six dating back to last month, putting them just one game out of reaching a play-in spot.

Anthony Davis has not played since suffering a foot injury Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets. The fact James has been able to keep the team afloat in Davis' absence is a Herculean feat, and it's made only more impressive by the fact he turned 38 in December.

This iteration of the Lakers is not a championship contender or anything close to resembling it—the depth simply isn't there. That said, if the front office finally pulls the trigger on a Westbrook trade that provides depth and a consistent shooting presence on the perimeter, the Lakers might be able to turn things around enough to at least do some damage in the playoffs.