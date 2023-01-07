X

    Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 7, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 6: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 6, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

    This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.

    KD made some clutch plays down the stretch as well. He hit a three-pointer after a Nic Claxton offensive rebound to give the Nets a 96-92 edge with 5:15 left in regulation.

    Durant also dished a clutch assist to Kyrie Irving, who hit a three-pointer with 43.1 seconds left to put the Nets up 106-100.

    It's been a sensational season for Durant, who has led the Nets to 13 wins in their last 14 games. He's averaging 30 points per game and squarely put himself in NBA MVP talk.

    Twitter praised Durant's efforts on this night.

    Daman Rangoola @damanr

    Kevin Durant at age 34 won't take a night off, recovered from an Achilles injury and is carrying this Nets team to a top record playing lights out basketball. I've been blown away by him especially these last couple of months

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Kevin Durant has his 111th career game with 30 points and 10 rebounds. <br><br>That passes Tim Duncan for 13th-most since the NBA-ABA merger. <a href="https://t.co/dcz48t9OLE">pic.twitter.com/dcz48t9OLE</a>

    MVP7️⃣ @DurGoat_7

    kevin durant played his worst game of the season tonight but still finished with: <br>33 PTS<br>10 REB<br>2 BLK<br>11-11 FT<br>+18!!!!!!!! (6 pt win) <br><br>Had a major impact even without the shots falling. MVP💯 <a href="https://t.co/evjIRUr2wS">pic.twitter.com/evjIRUr2wS</a>

    KDprime7 @forthefacts

    THIS IS WHY I SAY GIVE THE BALL TO KEVIN DURANT TO DICTATE THE OFFENSE. I don't even care who shoots the ball every possesion without Kevin Durant calling the decisive play is not the best one. Passed it to a CLUTCH Kyrie 3

    OlutosinFashusi @OlutosinFashusi

    Durant gotta be MVP man, Nets would be 🚮 without him

    sylvester 🫀 @slypireku

    Kevin Durant is not only one of the best shooters in the game, but his ability to create opportunities for his teammates makes him an even more valuable asset on the court.

    WILL©️ @WillCrop

    Kevin Durant hard carries this team we need to start a dialogue about his MVP campaign

    s @trillsamsonite

    <a href="https://twitter.com/KDTrey5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KDTrey5</a> has been good since returning but only thing missing was his bounce. Watching this game his bounce is back 100%

    KDprime7 @forthefacts

    Kevin Durant with 33/10/4 with 6% from 3 and elite defense. Dominated the pelicans when he was on the floor had a game high +20 in only a 6 point game ! The best player in the NBA and should be the MVP leader so far

    Durant and the Nets will now visit the Miami Heat on Sunday.

