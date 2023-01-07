Kevin Durant's Dominance Praised by Twitter as Nets Beat CJ McCollum, Pelicans

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant posted 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

This wasn't an efficient shooting night for Durant, who made just 9-of-26 field goals. However, he hit 4-of-7 three-pointers and all 11 of his free throws, and the Nets outscored the Pels by 20 points when he was on the floor.

KD made some clutch plays down the stretch as well. He hit a three-pointer after a Nic Claxton offensive rebound to give the Nets a 96-92 edge with 5:15 left in regulation.

Durant also dished a clutch assist to Kyrie Irving, who hit a three-pointer with 43.1 seconds left to put the Nets up 106-100.

It's been a sensational season for Durant, who has led the Nets to 13 wins in their last 14 games. He's averaging 30 points per game and squarely put himself in NBA MVP talk.

Twitter praised Durant's efforts on this night.

Durant and the Nets will now visit the Miami Heat on Sunday.