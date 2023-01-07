Warriors to Be Honored at White House for 2022 NBA Championship on January 17

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the White House.

The defending NBA champions will be honored by President Joe Biden for winning the 2022 championship on Jan. 17, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. They're set to take on the Washington Wizards on Jan. 16.

The Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets (4-1), Memphis Grizzlies (4-2) and Dallas Mavericks (4-1) en route to the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in six games.

The victory marked Golden State's fourth NBA title since 2015 and sixth overall.

The Warriors last visited the White House in 2016 to celebrate their 2015 title, when Barack Obama was still in office. The team did not visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to commemorate its 2017 title after then-President Donald Trump withdrew a potential invitation after Stephen Curry said he would not attend a White House celebration after the team's victory.

"I don't want to go," Curry said at the time. "That's kind of the nucleus of my belief…[But] it's not just me going to the White House. If it was, this would be a pretty short conversation."

When asked to elaborate on why he didn't want to attend and what the message would be, Curry said:

"That we don't stand for basically what our President has – the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to. It's not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion.

"(Athletes are) all trying to do what we can. We're using our platforms, using our opportunities to shed light on that, so that's kind of where I stand on it. I don't think us not going to the White House is going to miraculously make everything better, but this is my opportunity to voice that."

The Dubs also did not visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 title. Before the Warriors won their second straight championship, Trump said the winner of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers would not be invited.

"I didn't invite LeBron James and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team, but we have other teams that are coming," Trump said at the time.

The Warriors instead met with Obama in his Washington D.C. office. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported at the time that the meeting was set up by Curry.

The Milwaukee Bucks became the first NBA team in five years to visit the White House when they celebrated their 2021 title in November of that year. The Warriors will now be the second NBA team in the Biden era to celebrate in Washington.