UConn vs. DePaul Women's Basketball Game Postponed Due to Huskies' Injury Issues

AP Photo/John Peterson

The Big East Conference announced that the UConn women's basketball team's home game against DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies will not have the league-minimum seven scholarship student-athletes active because of injuries.

According to a UConn release, junior forward Aaliyah Edwards and first-year forward Ayanna Patterson suffered injuries during the Huskies' 73-37 win over Xavier on Thursday.

Sophomore guards Caroline Ducharme and Azzi Fudd, junior guard Paige Bueckers and first-year forward Ice Brady are also inactive. That leaves the Huskies with six players available from their 12-woman roster.

The conference said it will look to reschedule the game.

"At UConn, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority," director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement.

"Our women's basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it's unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday's game, it's the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game."

Bueckers is out for the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL suffered in August, and Brady is sidelined for the year with a dislocated patella in her right knee suffered in October.

Per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider, Ducharme suffered a concussion in practice last Monday. Fudd has been out with a knee injury since Dec. 4. She remains sidelined but has resumed basketball activities in her ramp-up to return to the court.

Vanoni reported that UConn has not yet released details on the injuries to Edwards and Patterson.

Despite playing all season short-handed, UConn finds itself fifth in the Associated Press poll. The Huskies sport a 13-2 record (6-0 in Big East), with their only losses occurring against No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 13 Maryland.

The next game on UConn's schedule is a road matchup against No. 24 St. John's on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.