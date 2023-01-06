Army Hockey Player Eric Huss Recovering from Surgery on Severe Neck Injury

Rachel Leahy/Army West Point via AP

Army hockey forward Eric Huss is recovering from surgery on a severe neck injury he suffered in a 5-0 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

Huss took an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Thursday's game against Sacred Heart in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery "to repair a severe laceration to his neck," the team announced on social media.

Army head coach Brian Riley credited team trainer Rachel Leahy for potentially saving Huss' life by rushing into action to control the bleeding.

"A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight," Riley tweeted. "Grateful that our player will be OK because of them."

Huss, a junior forward, is from Dallas, Texas. The NHL's Dallas Stars were quick to send their well wishes to Huss while also thanking Leahy and the rest of the medical staff that helped save his life.

Huss is set to return to West Point on Friday, the team announced. The Black Knights are gearing up to host the Providence College Friars on Sunday.