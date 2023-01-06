Army Hockey Player Eric Huss Recovering from Surgery on Severe Neck Injury

Army Hockey Player Eric Huss Recovering from Surgery on Severe Neck InjuryJanuary 6, 2023
Army hockey forward Eric Huss is recovering from surgery on a severe neck injury he suffered in a 5-0 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
Huss took an inadvertent skate to the neck in the second period of Thursday's game against Sacred Heart in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery "to repair a severe laceration to his neck," the team announced on social media.
Army head coach Brian Riley credited team trainer Rachel Leahy for potentially saving Huss' life by rushing into action to control the bleeding.
"A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight," Riley tweeted. "Grateful that our player will be OK because of them."
BucciOT.Com @Buccigross
This is Rachel Leahy: joined Army West Point Athletic Training Staff in 2019–works with men's ice hockey program. She saved a life last night. Eric (below) just told me: "Can't say enough good things about our AT Rachel..she truly saved my life last night." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cawlidgehawkey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cawlidgehawkey</a> <a href="https://t.co/jEpvBHUdO0">https://t.co/jEpvBHUdO0</a> <a href="https://t.co/ayJHFqInzd">pic.twitter.com/ayJHFqInzd</a>
Huss, a junior forward, is from Dallas, Texas. The NHL's Dallas Stars were quick to send their well wishes to Huss while also thanking Leahy and the rest of the medical staff that helped save his life.
Dallas Stars @DallasStars
Rumor has it, Army hockey players from Dallas are some of the strongest hockey players there are 😉 <br><br>Get well and stay strong, <a href="https://twitter.com/Eric_Huss_12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eric_Huss_12</a>! 💚<br><br>Sending all our love and strength to you this morning, and many thanks to Rachel and doctors for their lifesaving work! <a href="https://t.co/LaK9ylqW4q">https://t.co/LaK9ylqW4q</a>
Huss is set to return to West Point on Friday, the team announced. The Black Knights are gearing up to host the Providence College Friars on Sunday.