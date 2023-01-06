Sean McVay Reaffirms Commitment to Rams amid Rumored Interest from TV Networks

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reiterated and confirmed his commitment to the team amid rumors that television networks are interested in him in a broadcasting role.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop relayed the quotes.

Last September, the Rams announced that they signed McVay (and general manager Les Snead) to contract extensions through 2026.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon Prime Video was considering offering McVay a deal worth up to $100 million over five years to become an NFL game analyst. He also had reported interest from Fox.

However, the 36-year-olld turned down the deals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Amazon news dropped with McVay's Rams coming off a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last February. This year's team has struggled to a 5-11 record as injuries have piled up on both sides of the ball to key players, such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford.

The rumors about McVay potentially jumping ship for television sprouted again. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported on Friday that NFL TV partners want McVay as a "possible game or studio analyst" in 2023.

"The (Rams) just had an abysmal year. I don't know how optimistic that team is about the future," a source told McCarthy. "It could be an ominous situation. I would expect networks to call (McVay) and gauge his interest again. I'm sure some already have."

The source added about McVay: "A guy like that you find a spot for. Even trial him out. I just know how coveted he was last year."

McCarthy speculated that Fox Sports and ESPN could be interested in having McVay, who Sportico lists as earning an average annual salary of $14 million, in some capacity.

The Rams are finishing out the season Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks, and at least publicly, the sixth-year head coach appears committed to his team for the future.