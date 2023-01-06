Bills Announce Broadcaster John Murphy Is Recovering After Suffering Stroke

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that play-by-play broadcaster John Murphy is recovering at home after suffering a stroke last weekend.

The team also noted Chris Brown will continue to fill in for Murphy on the Bills Radio Network.

Buffalo previously announced that Murphy would miss Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals because he was "under the weather."

Murphy has been the play-by-play voice of the Bills Radio Network since 2004 when he took over for Van Miller, who retired after the 2003 season. It's unclear when or if the 67-year-old will return to calling games this season.

Although Murphy missed Monday's game, that matchup between the Bills and Bengals was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The NFL announced Thursday the game will not be resumed.

On Friday, the team announced Hamlin had been removed from a ventilator and was breathing on his own and able to speak to family and teammates.

The Bills are set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday at Highmark Stadium for their final game of the regular season.

Buffalo has already locked up the AFC East crown, and it's still possible for the team to capture the No. 1 seed in the AFC despite having played one less game than the Kansas City Chiefs.

After making a run to the AFC Championship Game last season, the Bills are expected to make another deep playoff run this year.