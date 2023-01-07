AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts V Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 2

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on January 6.

We got a double-dose of AEW this week with two hours of programming on Friday, but even though the attention was on belts, there was some great non-title action, too.

BOTB featured the TBS, All-Atlantic and Tag Team Championships up for grabs while Rampage had Darby Allin defending his newly won TNT title against Mike Bennett.

We also saw Preston Vance in action, Bryan Danielson teamed with Jon Moxley to take on Top Flight. and Jamie Hayter tagged with Britt Baker to face The Renegade Twins.

Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's double-wide episode of AEW programming.