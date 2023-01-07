AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts V Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Rampage, Battle of the Belts V Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 7, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts on January 6.
We got a double-dose of AEW this week with two hours of programming on Friday, but even though the attention was on belts, there was some great non-title action, too.
BOTB featured the TBS, All-Atlantic and Tag Team Championships up for grabs while Rampage had Darby Allin defending his newly won TNT title against Mike Bennett.
We also saw Preston Vance in action, Bryan Danielson teamed with Jon Moxley to take on Top Flight. and Jamie Hayter tagged with Britt Baker to face The Renegade Twins.
Let's take a look at what happened during Friday's double-wide episode of AEW programming.
Top Flight vs. Blackpool Combat Club
- Opening with Dante and Darius getting the upper hand really helped get the crowd energized.
- Dante is a beast. The way he landed on his feet after the hurricanrana from the top rope was awesome.
As Moxley made his way to the ring as the show began, Dante Martin nailed him with a suicide dive before he even made it to the ring. Danielson tried to take out Top Flight with his own dive, but they caught him and dropped him on the barricade.
It didn't take long for the veterans to gain control, but Dante and Darius used their speed and agility to find new ways of countering their offense.
The pace never seemed to slow down as all four men seemed determined to steal the show before anyone else had a chance to perform. The crowd was eating out of the palm of their hand and chanted throughout most of the match.
Predictabley, Danielson and Moxley scored the win, but the Martin brothers did an excellent job keeping up with two of the most experienced performers on the roster. This was a fun, frenetic opening bout that got the show off to a hot start.
Winners: Moxley and Danielson
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegades
- It's nice to see a set of twins that make an effort to make it easy for us to tell them apart.
- The double suplex from Hayter to both twins at the same time was super impressive.
- Baker is so good at playing the crowd like a fiddle.
The next match of the night was another tag team bout with Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker taking on The Renegades.
As Robyn and Charlette were posing for the crowd, Hayter and Baker attacked them from behind to get the action going.
The women's champion was on defense for a little while, but she turned things around by reversing a double suplex to take both opponents down.
Despite playing the heels, Hayter and Baker were over with the crowd. There was a big pop when the champ's music hit, and DMD chants echoed throughout the match.
Baker scored the win for her team after a decent back-and-forth fight. It's a shame much of it had to take place during a commercial break.
Winners: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations