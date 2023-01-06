X

    Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Reportedly Commits to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

    Doric SamJanuary 6, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 30: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest reportedly has its first entrant, and it's a first-year player.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the marquee event of All-Star Weekend's Saturday night.

    A 6'5" shooting guard out of Kentucky, Sharpe has appeared in 36 out of 37 games with five starts for Portland. The 19-year-old averages 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 19.7 minutes per game.

    Throughout the first half of the NBA season, Sharpe has registered some jaw-dropping slams:

    Brett Usher @UsherNBA

    Shaedon Sharpe has some of the craziest bounce ever. Here are ALL of his dunks so far this season: <a href="https://t.co/xrbed0tVaN">pic.twitter.com/xrbed0tVaN</a>

    Interest in the NBA Dunk Contest has waned in recent years due to a lack of star power. Each of the last four winners has never been selected to an All-Star Game in their respective careers.

    While Sharpe may not be a household name, he undoubtedly has the athleticism to draw attention and possibly steal the show in Salt Lake City.

    The 2023 NBA Dunk Contest will headline All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 18.

