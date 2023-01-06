Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Reportedly Commits to 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest reportedly has its first entrant, and it's a first-year player.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the marquee event of All-Star Weekend's Saturday night.

A 6'5" shooting guard out of Kentucky, Sharpe has appeared in 36 out of 37 games with five starts for Portland. The 19-year-old averages 7.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 19.7 minutes per game.

Throughout the first half of the NBA season, Sharpe has registered some jaw-dropping slams:

Interest in the NBA Dunk Contest has waned in recent years due to a lack of star power. Each of the last four winners has never been selected to an All-Star Game in their respective careers.

While Sharpe may not be a household name, he undoubtedly has the athleticism to draw attention and possibly steal the show in Salt Lake City.

The 2023 NBA Dunk Contest will headline All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 18.