Sarah Taylor, Wife of Bengals' Zac Taylor, Leads Effort to Send Cards to Damar Hamlin

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, is leading the efforts of 40 Cincinnati-area grade schools that are having students write get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Cardinal Pacelli School which Taylor's four children attend, began the efforts to send cards to Hamlin.

"The city of Cincinnati really does rally around problems and things that happen, and this is just one example of how this tragic event happened, but so much positivity has come from it," Cardinal Pacelli principal Terri Cento told ESPN.

Hamlin has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bengals. That matchup has been suspended and it's unclear if and when it might be resumed, though ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday (h/t The Comeback) that the game may be canceled.

The Bills said in a statement on Thursday that Hamlin "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact." The team added that his lungs "continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Later Thursday, two UC Health physicians said during a Zoom call with the media that Hamlin is "awake and responsive with the ability to move both his hands and feet, while also being able to communicate with his doctors, nurses and family members via writing on a clipboard," per Alec White of the team's website.

The doctors added that Hamlin is still intubated to assist his breathing and that the next step in his recovery is to get him breathing on his own, in addition to demonstrating continued sound neurological function.

The Bills, Bengals and the rest of the NFL have continued to show overwhelming support for Hamlin leading into this weekend's slate of games. Every team's profile picture on Twitter has the words "Pray for Damar" and the number three. Several stadiums have also lit up in blue to show support for the safety.

Likewise a fundraiser Hamlin set up in 2020 to raise money for a toy drive that initially had a goal of $2,500 has reached nearly $7.5 million in donations after his collapse on Monday.

Buffalo is scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, while Cincinnati will host the Baltimore Ravens.