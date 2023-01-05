NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanović Interests Lakers, Cavs, Suns, Mavs at Deadline

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons won't have trouble finding a suitor if they want to begin seriously entertaining trade discussions around Bojan Bogdanović.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have all shown interest in the 33-year-old forward.

Fischer added Detroit is looking to get at least one first-round pick and "either a young player with upside or additional draft capital" in a swap.

The Pistons acquired Bogdanović in September as the Utah Jazz were selling off their best assets and pivoting to a rebuild. They promptly signed him to a two-year, $39 million extension.

The deal was mutually beneficial. The Croatian international got added financial security, and Detroit strengthened its leverage at the bargaining table since any team trading for him will have him under contract for two more years.

General manager Troy Weaver can also keep Bogdanović if he feels his presence is more beneficial to help a young roster develop. NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Dec. 18 the Pistons were "telling numerous teams that call—not just L.A.—that it is serious about keeping Bogdanović."

This might be a good time to cash in on Bogdanović's trade value, though. Through 40 games, his 21.1 points and 2.7 assists per game on career highs, and he continues to be an efficient shooter (53.3 percent on two-pointers and 42.2 percent on threes).

Detroit, meanwhile, is 14th in the Eastern Conference at 11-30 and saw Cade Cunningham undergo season-ending surgery on his shin in December.

Even if Weaver can't find an offer that meets his relatively significant asking price, he should be able to flip Bogdanović for valuable pieces that align with the organization's overall direction.