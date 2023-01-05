Jake Paul Says He Offered Nate Diaz a 2-Fight Contract for Boxing, MMA

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul said Thursday that he offered former UFC star Nate Diaz a two-fight deal, with the first being a boxing match and the second being an MMA bout.

The revelation was part of a six-minute video released by the Professional Fighters League (PFL), hyping the signing of Paul to the promotion:

Paul noted that if Diaz accepts, the first meeting between them will be in a boxing ring, followed by an MMA fight six months later under the PFL umbrella.

Over the course of just six professional fights, Paul has become one of the biggest names and draws in boxing.

Paul is a perfect 6-0 with four wins by way of knockout, and while he hasn't technically faced a legitimate boxer yet, he has beaten three former UFC stars in Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

In Diaz, Paul would be facing another fighter without boxing experience, although the 37-year-old would perhaps be his toughest opponent yet.

Diaz is 21-13 as a professional MMA fighter, and he holds victories over some significant opponents, including Conor McGregor, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson.

Diaz fulfilled the last fight on his UFC contract in September when he beat Ferguson by fourth-round submission at UFC 279.

That means Diaz is free and clear to pursue other ventures elsewhere, and a two-fight series with Paul could be incredibly lucrative for both men.

Paul would likely be favored in a boxing match due to his experience edge, but Diaz would be a massive favorite in the cage.