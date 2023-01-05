Texas A&M vs. Florida Basketball Delayed After Aggies Forget Jerseys in Team Hotel

James Gilbert/Getty Images

It's probably safe to assume Texas A&M's men's basketball team will be double-checking that it has everything before leaving the hotel for road games in the future.

As Kevin Brockway of USA Today noted, the Aggies forgot their jerseys for Wednesday's contest against the Florida Gators in the hotel. That forced a delay in the start time, and the visitors were issued a technical foul before tip-off.

"I forgot the jerseys in my hotel," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "That's probably the right way to say it because I used to be a manager and if that would have happened, my head coach would have stuck up for me.

"You don't want the jerseys to get wrinkled and so I hang them in my room and then I just forgot to put them on the bus. Our players were the ones that recognized it because they warm up without their jerseys so they don't get sweaty so it's my fault, it won't happen again, and I apologized to coach."

While Florida guard Will Richard gave his team a 1-0 lead to start with the technical free throw, the Aggies didn't let the confusion slow them down out of the gates.

They jumped out to a 34-23 halftime lead and held on for a 66-63 victory.

Texas A&M is 9-5 overall and 1-0 in SEC play on the season and can now laugh about the situation because the technical foul didn't cost it a win in its conference opener.