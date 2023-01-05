Warriors' Steph Curry Targeting January 13 Return From Shoulder Injury, GM Says

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is targeting a Jan. 13 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs for his return from a shoulder injury, according to general manager Bob Myers.

Myers said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Steiny & Guru show (h/t Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area):

"He's going to get evaluated this weekend, and he's working out on the court. The two-week mark to evaluate him was this weekend, but there's been no, at this point, setbacks or anything like that. So that would be -- what, the first road game is on Friday, I think it's San Antonio.

"That would be a hope. I mean, that will be what we'll be shooting for ... He's been, not contact, but out there doing all this stuff, and he looks like the same guy. He's got a sleeve on his shoulder and his arm, but that would be the plan. We've got to see what he looks like this weekend."

Myers' comments come after the Warriors revealed on Dec. 24 that Curry would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Curry has been sidelined since suffering a left shoulder subluxation in Golden State's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14. The Warriors went on to lose three of their next four games, including back-to-back 30-plus-point losses to the New York Knicks on Dec. 20 and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 21.

During that slump, Warriors veteran Draymond Green expressed the importance of the team playing better in Curry's absence, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews:

"You've got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It's just not showing up. As much as you'd like to think, 'Oh, we'll be fine and this guy will come back. ...' No, no, no. You've got to work [for] positive outcomes, positive feelings, that ultimately give you that boost of confidence."

The Warriors have been much better since Green made those comments. Golden State has won its last five games, beating the Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

Backup point guard Jordan Poole has been a significant contributor in Curry's absence, averaging 29.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in nine games while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor.

However, Poole is shooting 28.4 percent from beyond the arc in Curry's absence. Curry, one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history, is shooting 43.4 percent from deep this season.

The 34-year-old is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor in 26 games.

The Warriors sit ninth in the Western Conference with a 20-18 record. While they've managed to stay afloat in Curry's absence, there's no doubt Golden State needs its best player to return as we get deeper into the regular season.