MLB Players Primed to Be 1st-Time All-Stars in 2023

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One of the biggest debates every MLB season comes when the All-Star Game rosters are announced and a handful of deserving players are inevitably snubbed. Those snubs are especially controversial when it's a player vying for his first career All-Star selection.

By the time rosters were announced and injured players were replaced, there were a whopping 37 first-time All-Stars in 2022, including Alejandro Kirk (TOR) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA) who were voted as starters by the fans.

So who might follow suit next season?

Ahead we've selected 15 players with the best chances of becoming first-time All-Stars in 2023, based on their previous track record and future outlook.

Let's start with an honorable-mention list of 15 others who were considered.