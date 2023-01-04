Red Sox Rumors: Rafael Devers, Boston Discussing Multiyear Contract; Talks 'Steady'

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox and star third baseman Rafael Devers are in "steady" discussions on a multiyear contract, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Devers and the BoSox agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal for the 2023 campaign on Tuesday to avoid arbitration. He is still scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next winter.

