Woj: Lakers' Anthony Davis Making 'Encouraging' Progress in Foot Injury Rehab

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis since he suffered a stress injury in his foot on Dec. 16, but he appears to be trending in a positive direction.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday's episode of NBA Today that Davis' progress in his recovery "continues to be encouraging" and he is "relatively pain-free."

While he has yet to resume basketball activities, Davis has taken steps forward in his rehab. The Lakers recently returned to Los Angeles from a five-game road trip, giving him the chance to continue his recovery process at home.

"He's started to do some running on the court," Wojnarowski stated. "The next step I'm told for AD is jumping and then see how the foot feels then. But certainly, they're encouraged with the progress, and I think you'll start to see Anthony Davis ramp it up and do more with the team now back in L.A."

In his 25 appearances this season, Davis averaged 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks. He was playing some of his best basketball prior to going down with the injury, scoring 30 points in three consecutive games before being forced to exit early in a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Davis provided an update on his recovery before the Lakers' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 30, telling reporters he was "feeling a lot better" but choosing not to put a timetable on his return to the court. He also admitted that his recent injury history has not sat well with him, as he was limited to 76 games combined in the previous two seasons.

"It was tough for me mentally just because of the fact that coming off last year with the injuries, and coming out and having a mindset of getting back to who I want to be as a player, in that mold," Davis said. "For something like this to happen was tough mentally."

For now, the Lakers (16-21) will continue to be without their star center while they go for a third straight win on Wednesday at home against the Miami Heat (20-18).