World Junior Hockey Championship 2023 Results: Semifinal Scores and Reaction

The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships continued with the semifinals Wednesday as four teams tried to get one step closer to a gold medal.

The United States and Czechia each had dominant showings in the quarterfinals while Sweden and Canada both needed late goals to advance, but none of it matters at the start of the semifinal. One knockout round game means either competing for the championship on Thursday or settling for a chance at the bronze medal.

Here is the latest from the two games at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Canada.

Schedule/Results

Czechia def. Sweden, 2-1 OT

United States vs. Canada, 6:30 p.m. ET

Czechia 2, Sweden 1

Jiri Kulich sent Czechia to the WJHC finals with a goal in the final minute of the first overtime.

There had been limited action through much of regulation with Sweden holding a 1-0 leading, but David Jiricek came through for Czechia with a game-tying goal with just 39 seconds remaining in regulation.

Czechia had scored nine goals in an easy win over Switzerland last game, but couldn't get anything past Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom for most of the day.

It took the team pulling their own goalie and adding an extra attacker in the final minute to finally find the back of the net and force overtime.

Sweden had been the more composed team before that, holding the red-hot team scoreless through the first two periods. Ludvig Jansson then gave his side the 1-0 lead in the second period.

This was seemingly enough to pull out the win, but Czechia made sure there was more drama.

Tomas Suchanek made some key saves down the stretch and Czechia finally completed the comeback to clinch a spot in the finals.

The squad had been the only one of 10 teams not to suffer a loss in regulation during the preliminary round, while the win over Canada showed this was a legitimate contender to win the gold.

After showing plenty of resolve in Wednesday's win, the Czechs will be tough to beat in the gold medal game.