Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux on Jeff Saturday's Criticism: 'I Don't Know Who He Is'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had a brutal response to Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday when told Wednesday of his criticism:

Colts quarterback Nick Foles suffered a rib injury when Thibodeaux sacked him in the second quarter Sunday. The pass-rusher celebrated with snow angels while Foles was still on the ground, and he later mimicked "go to sleep" on the sideline as medical personnel checked on Foles.

Foles was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the rest of the game.

"Tasteless from the celebration afterward," Saturday said Monday. "Just trash. Not a fan of it at all."

After the game, Thibodeaux said he didn't know Foles was injured.

"When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what," he told reporters. "I hope he gets well, and I hope he is all right."

Based on his comments about Saturday, the former Oregon star isn't backing down from his actions.

The sack was the fourth of the season for the No. 5 pick in the 2022 draft. He also has 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five passes defended in 14 games.

Thibodeaux still might need to learn some NFL history if he doesn't know about Saturday, who was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLI champion with the Colts and Green Bay Packers. The 47-year-old is 1-6 as the interim head coach after taking over for Frank Reich in Week 10.