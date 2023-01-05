AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 4

2 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Dynamite may have touted a new look Wednesday but it started off with Chris Jericho stepping through the curtain and the fans in Seattle singing along to "Judas." Very fresh, very new.

The Ocho battled Ricky Starks in the night's opening match, the result of a promo that aired two weeks earlier.

Jericho controlled the pace and appeared to be en route to a win, particularly after interference from Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Starks proved resilient, though, fighting through all of his opponent's offense before putting him away with the spear for the win.

After the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring and beat the victor down. Action Andretti attempted a save but the heels neutralized him and Jake Hager drove Starks through a table at ringside to put an exclamation point on things.

This was a great way to kick off the first Seattle episode of Dynamite as the crowd was red-hot for everything and really bought into Absolute as the babyface against a hated, established heel like Jericho.

The action was solid, if not spectacular, and really presented Starks as someone who could soldier through everything thrown his way and still score off the all-important win. It was interesting to see the commentary point out Jericho has lost two in a row rather than really putting over Starks' win, but that is to be expected at this point as the future Hall of Famer's influence over the show is readily apparent.

Still, the crowd received everything well, treated Starks like a star and even popped huge for Andretti, proving this was a great city in which to kick off a new era of AEW.

Result

Starks pinned Jericho

Grade

B+

Top Moments