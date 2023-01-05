AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 4

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 4January 5, 2023
Darby Allin struck out against TNT champion Samoa Joe a week ago and Wednesday, in his home state of Washington, challenged The Samoan Submission Machine in the night's marquee bout.
Would the face-painted daredevil of AEW be able to upset the dominant champion or did Joe run his win-loss record against Allin to 2-0?
Find out with this recap of a show that also featured a homecoming for Bryan Danielson and a battle between Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho to start the show.
Match Card
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
- Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho
- Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese
- AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland
- Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue
- Promos from Jon Moxley and Hangman Page
- MJF appearance
Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho
- Starks looked big time on the new stage, his graphics shining bright as he made his entrance for the high-profile bout.
- Starks showed off some great agility, replicating Undertaker's famed old-school rope walk and adding a strut to go along with it.
- Jericho delivered a suplex from the apron to the floor heading into the commercial break.
- Despite outside interference from Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, including a shot to the face with Floyd the baseball bat by Parker, The Ocho could not defeat Starks with the Walls of Jericho.
Dynamite may have touted a new look Wednesday but it started off with Chris Jericho stepping through the curtain and the fans in Seattle singing along to "Judas." Very fresh, very new.
The Ocho battled Ricky Starks in the night's opening match, the result of a promo that aired two weeks earlier.
Jericho controlled the pace and appeared to be en route to a win, particularly after interference from Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Starks proved resilient, though, fighting through all of his opponent's offense before putting him away with the spear for the win.
After the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society hit the ring and beat the victor down. Action Andretti attempted a save but the heels neutralized him and Jake Hager drove Starks through a table at ringside to put an exclamation point on things.
This was a great way to kick off the first Seattle episode of Dynamite as the crowd was red-hot for everything and really bought into Absolute as the babyface against a hated, established heel like Jericho.
The action was solid, if not spectacular, and really presented Starks as someone who could soldier through everything thrown his way and still score off the all-important win. It was interesting to see the commentary point out Jericho has lost two in a row rather than really putting over Starks' win, but that is to be expected at this point as the future Hall of Famer's influence over the show is readily apparent.
Still, the crowd received everything well, treated Starks like a star and even popped huge for Andretti, proving this was a great city in which to kick off a new era of AEW.
Result
Starks pinned Jericho
Grade
B+
Health Update on Hangman Page
- "Jon, I will knock your d**k in the dirt," Page said in one of the more surreal lines uttered on AEW in quite some time.
- The mic cut out on Moxley twice, prompting two f-bombs and mounting frustration from the former world champ.
- "The only joke I think is funny is that you think that next time is going to be any different. Your little punk ass doesn't belong in the ring with me and next week, I'm gonna make sure you don't get back up," Moxley warned his rival.
Hangman Page joined Tony Schiavone in the squared circle for a special update on his condition. The former AEW World champion revealed he is not cleared to compete as of this week, but there is still time for one last scan that could lead to him being able to suit up next week in Los Angeles against Jon Moxley.
Moxley interrupted the proceedings and came face-to-face with his rival. He cut a promo, after a momentary microphone outage, and took exception to Page painting himself as a victim for getting knocked out.
Hangman waxed poetically about his foe being threatened or some nonsense, then about lariat clotheslines before Moxley put an exclamation point on the segment with a warning.
Page was all over the place here and his portion of this did not work. He was outclassed by Moxley, who is on another world right now on the mic. Even the ones that do not work.
The match is going to be awesome and Page will bring the intensity but this was not the emphatic statement he needed to make to bring himself to Moxley's level verbally. A disappointment in that regard.
Grade
B
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal
- Max Caster delivered a hellish rap, citing Karen Jarrett's recent Twitter drama, Impact Wrestling, Dixie Carter and Andrew Tate.
- Jarrett applied an ankle lock, taunting on- and off-screen rival Kurt Angle and causing Taz to recite the old TNA Wrestling tagline, "cross the line."
- Lethal manipulated the situation, taunting Billy Gunn, who got himself ejected from ringside.
The Acclaimed defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the night's second match. Max Caster's pre-match rap intensified the dislike between the teams while the challengers isolated and worked over Anthony Bowens.
A hot tag to Caster sparked a babyface comeback but the late distraction of Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt's ejection allowed Jarrett to deliver The Stroke to Bowens and score the win after Dutt managed to shove the babyface's foot off the rope.
Hometown hero Aubrey Edwards informed Smith of the chicanery, ordered the match restarted and Bowens scored the win off a rollup on Lethal.
The match was good, old-fashioned fun with a slightly overbooked finish that was executed so well that it can be easily forgiven.
Edwards got to shine, much to the delight of the audience, and the right team ultimately went over so the false finish was harmless and drummed up some drama to boot.
Backstage, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW World Women's champion Jamie Hayter cut a promo on Saraya, her mystery tag team partner, and next week's high-profile tag team match.
Result
The Acclaimed defeated Jarrett and Lethal
Grade
B
Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese
- The crowd's love for Danielson prior to the bell was undeniable. Nese shut it down with a sudden attack.
- "I'm feeling a little froggy and I'm ready for another fight. MJF, get you're ass out here!"
- "Unlike you, Bryan, I don't get my rocks off by putting my body on the line to entertain these shmucks. I don't care about them at all," MJF said.
- "If Lance Storm and Dean Malenko were somehow able to procreate, their kid would still be more charismatic than you," MJF insulted his top contender.
- "I hit a mom joke, and I'm ok with that, but...I hate you and I think it's time for us to fight," Danielson said.
- "If you want a shot at the grandest prize of them all, you've gotta be the No. 1 contender," MJF pointed out to Danielson.
- "If you can win every week between now until February 8, I'll give you a shot at the Triple B on March 6 at Revolution," MJF said.
- MJF incited the names Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff and Disco Inferno to garner some heat.
Another hometown hero, Bryan Danielson, made his way to the ring to a thunderous ovation ahead of a match with Tony Nese.
The heel attacked at the opening bell, earning a sneaky upper-hand early. Danielson answered with a barrage of kicks, dodged a running knee strike in the corner and delivered a busaiku knee.
A few stomps to the face and the LeBell Lock earned Danielson the win.
After the match, Danielson called out MJF. An insult-heavy promo culminated with the world champ telling The American Dragon he has to wrestle every week between now and February 8 and if he did, he would grant him a title shot at Revolution on March 6.
Danielson countered with a stipulation for that title match: a 60-minute Iron Man match. After goading MJF into accepting, Danielson promised to kick his head in.
The promo section of this segment went on for too long and featured some stuff early that definitely did not need to be there. With that said, it recovered nicely to get to the point and featured the typically great stuff from MJF.
The Iron Man Match, which will almost certainly occur, will be absolute fire and the journey there should be a fun one. Hopefully, Danielson can stay healthy enough to get there.
Result
Danielson defeated Nese
Grade
B+
