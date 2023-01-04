X

    Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game

    Doric SamJanuary 4, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with his teammates after scoring a Cavaliers franchise record 71 points against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bulls 145-134. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday.

    According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon.

