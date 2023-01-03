Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points for Cavs vs. Bulls; 7th Player Ever to Score over 70

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell put on a historic performance in Monday night's overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, dropping a career-high 71 points while adding 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Mitchell is now in exclusive company as just the seventh player ever to score 70 points or more in an NBA game.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.