    Donovan Mitchell Drops 71 Points for Cavs vs. Bulls; 7th Player Ever to Score over 70

    Doric SamJanuary 3, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket around Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 02, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell put on a historic performance in Monday night's overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, dropping a career-high 71 points while adding 11 assists and eight rebounds.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Mitchell is now in exclusive company as just the seventh player ever to score 70 points or more in an NBA game.

