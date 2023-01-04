NFL Teams That Should Be All-In on Will Anderson Jr. After 2023 Draft Declaration

0 of 5

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As the 2022 NFL regular season draws to a close, several team decision-makers have already turned their attention to the 2023 draft. One of this year's top prospects, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., declared his intentions to turn pro Monday.



While quarterbacks such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young will generate plenty of buzz between now and late April, Anderson could be the top prize in the class.

He remains the No. 1 player in the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's prospect rankings, and he's about as close to a "can't-miss" prospect as there is in 2023.

From the B/R Scouting Department's Matt Holder:



"The best way to describe Will Anderson Jr.'s college tape is that everything just looked easy for him. From his movement skills to how effortlessly he took on blocks, it almost looked like he was getting bored out there. That's part of the reason why he's been considered the top player in this year's draft class since last January."

Now that Anderson is officially an option, let's examine five teams that should make him their top priority in Round 1.

Teams are listed according to the projected draft order.

