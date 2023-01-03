NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18

0 of 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17.

Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson.

Hurts did not play for the second straight week because of a sprained shoulder. Even though he was not on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles, a case could be made that his MVP argument improved because of what the Eagles lacked on offense against the New Orleans Saints.

Burrow and Allen have one less game of work compared to the other MVP candidates since the Monday night clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The matter of their MVP chases is not as significant right now as we await a further update on Hamlin's health. He was in critical condition on Monday night after receiving CPR on the field and being transported to the hospital.