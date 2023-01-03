X

    Bills' Damar Hamlin Given CPR, Leaves in Ambulance After Collapsing vs. Bengals

    Doric SamJanuary 3, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after making a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
    Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be stretchered off the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game.

    Per ESPN's Ben Baby, an ambulance was brought onto the field to transport Hamlin. During the broadcast, ESPN's Joe Buck said CPR was being administered to Hamlin on the field:

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Per Joe Buck on ESPN, Damar Hamlin is being administered CPR on the field in Cincinnati.

    After a lengthy delay, it was announced that the game was temporarily suspended, with both teams heading back into the locker room.

    Hamlin appeared to make a fairly routine tackle on Higgins, stood up and then collapsed to the ground in a scary scene. He was down on the field for quite some time as he was evaluated for a head injury before officials "frantically" began administering CPR, per Buck. He was then placed in the ambulance and driven off the field.

    During the broadcast, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that the Bills sideline was understandably emotional and visibly shaken, with multiple players openly crying. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott brought the team together to say a prayer for Hamlin. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs later attempted to gather the team, but even after his speech players were still understandably upset.

    Buffalo selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Pitt. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in a reserve role, but he was thrust into the starting position in Week 2 of this year when two-time All-Pro safety Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury.

    Hamlin has appeared in all 15 games this season and registered 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.