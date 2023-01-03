Bills' Damar Hamlin Given CPR, Leaves in Ambulance After Collapsing vs. Bengals

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be stretchered off the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night's game.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, an ambulance was brought onto the field to transport Hamlin. During the broadcast, ESPN's Joe Buck said CPR was being administered to Hamlin on the field:

After a lengthy delay, it was announced that the game was temporarily suspended, with both teams heading back into the locker room.

Hamlin appeared to make a fairly routine tackle on Higgins, stood up and then collapsed to the ground in a scary scene. He was down on the field for quite some time as he was evaluated for a head injury before officials "frantically" began administering CPR, per Buck. He was then placed in the ambulance and driven off the field.

During the broadcast, ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that the Bills sideline was understandably emotional and visibly shaken, with multiple players openly crying. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott brought the team together to say a prayer for Hamlin. Bills receiver Stefon Diggs later attempted to gather the team, but even after his speech players were still understandably upset.

Buffalo selected Hamlin in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Pitt. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in a reserve role, but he was thrust into the starting position in Week 2 of this year when two-time All-Pro safety Micah Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury.

Hamlin has appeared in all 15 games this season and registered 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.