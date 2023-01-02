X

    NBA Rumors: Luka Dončić, Mavericks to Play 2 2023 Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

    Adam WellsJanuary 2, 2023

    Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

    After making its debut in Abu Dhabi this preseason, the NBA will return to the city next season, with the Dallas Mavericks expected to be the feature attraction.

    Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, Luka Dončić and the Mavs will play two games in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, with one of them against Real Madrid.

    The other game will a preseason contest against an opponent still to be determined.

    "Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been determined to arrange a preseason game in Madrid on behalf of his franchise player," Stein wrote.

