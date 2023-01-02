Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed with 2 Forms of Cancer

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Tennis star Martina Navratilova revealed Monday she has been diagnosed with both Stage 1 throat cancer and breast cancer.

"This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome," Navratilova said, per Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com. "It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all have I got."

The 66-year-old was diagnosed with throat cancer after discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck in November, while the ensuing tests determined she also had an unrelated cancer in her breast, per Russell Fuller of BBC.

Navratilova also underwent breast cancer treatment in 2010.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner is considered one of the best tennis players of all time, still holding the record with nine singles Wimbledon titles. She also won 41 major doubles titles, including 10 mixed championships.

Since her retirement in 2006, Navratilova has been a television analyst for the sport and will continue to make remote appearances for Tennis Channel during the upcoming Australian Open.