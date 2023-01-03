2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings: Paolo Banchero Leading, But Race Is Tightening

1 of 6

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

10. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Sochan does a lot of the little things that helps teams win games, and since the rebuilding Spurs aren't doing much winning, it can be easy to overlook his impact—especially when he's shooting just 21.0 percent from range and 58.8 percent at the stripe. Still, few rookies made bigger imprints on the stat sheet during December, when he averaged 11.0 points, 6.2 boards, 3.2 assists and 0.6 blocks.

9. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Griffin is a 19-year-old rookie who plays like a well-seasoned pro. He stays within himself, expertly filling the coveted three-and-D archetype while sprinkling in a bit of off-the-dribble ability. Among the seven rookies averaging double-digit points, he has the second-best connection rate from the field (46.4) and outside (37.2). He's also second in steals (1.0) despite being just 10th in minutes (21.8).

8. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Duren is a rim-runner doing what rim-runners should do: protecting the paint, controlling the glass and finishing from close range. He has started Detroit's last 12 games, averaging 11.4 rebounds and 8.9 points on 65.2 percent shooting. For the season, he's had seven multiblock performances and held opponents 4.7 percentage points below their average shooting rates within six feet.

7. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Who knew when the Jazz landed Kessler—and a boatload more—in the summer swap of Rudy Gobert that Utah was actually upgrading on the interior?

OK, that's mostly a tongue-in-cheek take for now, but Kessler is bettering his Salt Lake City predecessor in field-goal percentage (72.9 to 67.1), blocks per 36 minutes (3.5 to 1.5) and shooting percentage allowed at the rim (54.9 to 60.3). Kessler also bests Gobert and every rookie in this class with a plus-0.7 estimated plus-minus, which ranks in the 78th percentile, per Dunks & Threes.

6. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have been friskier than expected this season, and Williams' play has been a big reason why. His 11.4 points per game are the fourth-most on the team and the sixth-most among rookies. His 51.4 field-goal percentage easily paces the top 10, and he's fourth in assists with 2.6 per night.

