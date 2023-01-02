3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 17 Loss vs. Seahawks

0 of 3

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The New York Jets' promising 2022 campaign came crashing down on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. With the Miami Dolphins losing earlier in the day, New York had a prime opportunity to keep its playoff hopes very much alive.

However, the Jets fell flat in Seattle, and with the blowout 23-6 loss came an end to the Jets' playoff hopes. Instead of playing in the postseason, the Jets may have to watch the division-rival Dolphins or New England Patriots take their spot.

The Jets might not even get the chance to play spoiler in Week 18 against Miami. Regardless of how the Dolphins fare, the Patriots will be in with a win over the Buffalo Bills. Five straight losses have solidified a losing season and have left New York with virtually nothing to play for in its finale.



It's a disappointing end for a team that looked to have finally turned the corner in 2022. Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Jets' Week 17 loss to the Seahawks.

