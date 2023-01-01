Alabama's Jermaine Burton Addresses Incident with Female Fan After Tennessee Game

Justin Ford/Getty Images

About two and a half months after making contact with a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after the Volunteers' dramatic 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in October, Bama wide receiver Jermaine Burton addressed the incident Saturday.

According to Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News, Burton admitted to making a mistake when he seemingly went out of his way to push the fan in the head:

"That whole situation, it was a mistake. I can't hold that against myself forever. ... But a mistake is a mistake. You move past it. I'm not going to let [that] situation frame me as a person or shape me as a person because I know who I am, and my team knows who I am."

Per Goodbread, the woman posted a video of Burton making contact with her head during the chaotic celebration, but she never indicated that she was injured and did not file a criminal complaint.

Goodbread also noted that Alabama head coach Nick Saban previously called it a "disciplinary issue," although it is unclear what kind of punishment Burton received, as he was not suspended.

On the subject of fans storming the field, Burton added: "It can be hostile in a lot of situations. The (SEC) can do whatever they can, but it's not safe for a lot of people."

The 21-year-old Burton wrapped up his junior season on Saturday with a 45-20 Alabama win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. He recorded three catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Burton spent his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia, and was on the Bulldogs' national championship team last season, which beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

He set career highs across the board this season with 40 receptions for 677 yards and seven touchdowns, and ranked first on the team in receiving yardage, and second in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Burton has committed to returning to Alabama for his senior season in 2023, and he is in line to be the No. 1 wideout for the Crimson Tide next season.