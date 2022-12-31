Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Didn't Trigger Concussion Protocol, per Investigation

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A joint investigation by the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not show any signs that would have triggered the league's concussion protocol in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement on the matter, saying: "The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day."

Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season, and he will not play in the Dolphins' key AFC East clash with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

