Winners and Losers of the College Football Non-Playoff New Year's Six Bowl Games

1 of 7

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

When the ESPN cameras found Tulane coach Willie Fritz following Tulane's improbable 46-45 Cotton Bowl Classic win over USC, the veteran who'd just completed the largest one-season turnaround in FBS history had no words to describe what just transpired.

"I'm not sure," he said.

That's all right, Coach. Neither are we.

The Green Wave trailed by 15 points with 4:10 left, but they scored in two plays against a USC defense that couldn't stop them the entire game. Fritz said the Tulane staff debated whether or not to attempt an onside kick but chose to kick it deep instead. He's glad he did.

USC's Mario Williams fumbled out of bounds at the 1-yard line to put the Trojans in a precarious position, and on second down, Patrick Jenkins stuffed Austin Jones in the end zone for a safety to bring the score to 45-39 with 3:20 left. Tulane's heroics improbably continued.

A 12-play, 66-yard scoring drive that included two fourth-down conversions (a Michael Pratt eight-yard run on 4th-and-6 and a completion to tight end Alex Bauman for 24 yards on 4th-and-10) culminated in more drama.

Pratt passed to a diving Bauman in the end zone with nine seconds left, and he bobbled it while falling to the ground. The officials initially ruled it incomplete, but replays showed the ball never hit the ground and the call was overturned, giving the Green Wave a win for the ages.

The comeback victory propelled them from two wins a season ago to 12-2 this year.

More importantly, they kept bazooka-firing rocks at a Power Five Goliath and took down the Trojans with a win that capped an absolutely wild bowl season. Pratt had completed just four passes before that final drive but was 4-of-6 for 58 yards and the winning score in crunch time and finished with 317 all-purpose yards.

Dynamic running back Tyjae Spears also amazed with 205 yards and four scores.

A man of few words, Fritz still had a hard time characterizing just what a victory like this means. "We're excited," he said through an AT&T Stadium-sized grin. "It's a huge win for Tulane. This is big."

That game, and this bowl season, couldn't have been summed up any better.