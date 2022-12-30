Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 17

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jalen Hurts and Deebo Samuel appeared at their respective team practices this week, but that does not mean they will play in Week 17.

Hurts is officially listed as doubtful with the shoulder injury that forced him to sit out the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Samuel has been out with knee and ankle injuries since Week 14. His status is still uncertain for Sunday.

Fantasy football players may have gotten excited when they saw the news of Hurts and Samuel at practice, but they will likely have a minimal impact on fantasy matchups in Week 17.

Below is a look at the other injuries affecting the fantasy landscape in Week 17.

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI: doubtful (shoulder), per NFL.com

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF: out (knee, ankle)

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: full participant in practice (quad)



Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL: out (leg)



Colt McCoy, QB, ARI: out (concussion)



Antonio Gibson, RB, WSH: out (knee/foot)



Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA: out (concussion)



DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI: questionable (knee)



Christian Watson, WR, GB: questionable (hip)



Chris Olave, WR, NO: questionable (hamstring)



Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA: limited participant in practice (hand)



Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC: limited participant in practice (knee)



Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN: limited participant in practice (ankle)



Hurts Officially Listed as Doubtful

Hurts made an appearance at Eagles practice in each of the last two days. Despite that, the QB is officially listed as doubtful with the shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and Gardner Minshew will likely make his second straight start.

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles coaching staff should have trust in Minshew's ability to earn the win after he came close to beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old came through for fantasy football players last week, as he threw for 355 yards and a pair of touchdowns, though he tossed two interceptions.

Still, Minshew's comfort level in the Eagles offense makes him the ideal replacement for Hurts.

The fantasy status of running back Miles Sanders, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert should not be affected by Minshew's presence in the pocket.

If Minshew is unavailable in your league, Mike White, Brock Purdy and Teddy Bridgewater are among the possible Hurts replacements.

Those aren't ideal options, but they're likely the best you can get with the current status of quarterbacks across the NFL.

Samuel Back at Practice

Samuel made an appearance at 49ers practice Thursday, but he was doing individual work instead of participating in team drills. He has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries, and Week 17 may be too soon for the 49ers to bring him back.

Fantasy football players would love to see Samuel on the field, but the team should be able to handle the Las Vegas Raiders without him. The last thing the 49ers want is to rush him back and for him to get hurt before the postseason starts.

San Francisco scored 37 points in Week 16 as George Kittle had a pair of touchdown catches, Brandon Aiyuk had 81 receiving yards and Jauan Jennings had a pair of catches.

If Samuel is active, he would likely be on a snap count as the 49ers work him back into the offense after two weeks off.

Washington's Jahan Dotson, Arizona's Marquise Brown and Isaiah Hodgins of the New York Giants are among the waiver-wire pickups you can make if you still need wide receiver help.