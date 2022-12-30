Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest Player to Win MVP in French All-Star Game

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the MVP award in the French LNB All-Star Game's history on Thursday night, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The French LNB's All-Star Game is a matchup between the league's French players and non-French players. Wembanyama, 18, helped his team secure a 136-128 victory with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Wembanyama leads the French league with averages of 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds this season. He turns 19 on Jan. 4.

The generational talent is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He already showcased his talents in the United States during the Las Vegas showcase when the Metropolitans 92 took on the G League Ignite.

In two matchups against the Ignite, Wembanyama totaled 73 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and nine blocks.

In an interview with Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press in October, Wembanyama said his goal is to be like nothing the NBA has ever seen before:

"I'm gonna tell you something that's been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I've been a kid, even before I played basketball. I've always tried to do [something] different. I'm not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I'm always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that's never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don't know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I've always been trying to be original. Unique, that's the word."

Whichever team lands the No. 1 overall pick will get the opportunity to draft Wembanyama in the summer. The Detroit Pistons (9-28), Charlotte Hornets (10-26), Houston Rockets (10-25), and San Antonio Spurs (12-23) have the best odds of landing him.