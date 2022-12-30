Texans' Rooting Guide for 2023 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are rooting on two fronts in Week 17 when it comes to their 2023 NFL draft positioning.

The Texans are still tracking to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. They sit at 2-12-1 and the Chicago Bears are at 3-12.

Houston has been competitive over the last few weeks, but it has still picked up losses to remain on top of the draft order. The same situation could be in play on Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans also have their eyes on the performance of the Cleveland Browns. Houston owns Cleveland's first-round pick from the Deshaun Watson trade. That selection is currently 11th in the projected draft order.

Houston needs the Browns to lose to the Washington Commanders on Sunday and to receive some help from other 6-9 teams to move into the top 10 with that selection.

Finding the right 6-9 teams to root for is tough because the Las Vegas Raiders are starting Jarrett Stidham, the New Orleans Saints are on the road in Philadelphia and the Carolina Panthers take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.