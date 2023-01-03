Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023

1 of 7

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Overlooked because of: Limited creation, shooting struggles, average wing size

Undervalued because of: Easy-fit versatility/adaptability, defensive impact, projectable role

Jaylen Clark should be playing himself onto draft boards, more so with versatility and consistent impact plays than his 14.1 points per game.

Still a limited creator and shooter, his game doesn't scream upside, which is helping him look like a 2023 value pick who'll be available to draft in the late first or second round.

Outstanding defensive instincts pop first when watching Clark, who's averaging 2.7 steals by reading plays from off the ball. He's shown an unteachable feel for anticipating and reacting as a help defender, jumping passing lanes or blowing up screens to force turnovers and often turn them into fast-break points.

Offensively, while he doesn't offer much one-on-one firepower, he's demonstrated a knack for capitalizing on what the defense gives up by either improvising with various touch shots, driving past closeouts or timing his cuts. He's shooting 70.8 percent at the rim and 19-of-37 on one-handers around the key.

He also ranks as one of the nation's most efficient pick-and-roll playmakers, grading in the 99th percentile with teammates converting 64.3 percent of their shot attempts off Clark's ball-screen passes.

He currently has the third-highest box plus-minus in the country, and the eye test backs up the analytics that show he's regularly influencing games with efficient offense and defensive IQ.

His shooting development is starting to look like a gamble worth taking, based on his 11-of-31 start from three and the likelihood that his off-ball finishing, on-ball decision-making and defense can translate in a supporting role.