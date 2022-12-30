Carlos Correa Rumors: Insider Would 'Be Surprised' If Mets Contract Isn't Finalized

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Carlos Correa saga remains in flux, but one insider believes it will eventually end with the shortstop suiting up for the New York Mets.

"I'd be surprised if he's not [a Met]," a person close to the situation told Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

While headline players such as Aaron Judge and Justin Verlander signed new deals, the Correa story has become the most memorable one of the offseason.

It seemed to have a straightforward ending when he agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, but that fell apart when the team grew concerned with an old leg injury after a physical examination.

The Mets jumped at the chance to add the star shortstop, agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million contract. However, that deal is in a holding pattern after similar concerns arose following a physical examination.

Given the events with the Giants and the demand Correa figures to draw as such an impact player, it would be understandable if fans assumed he won't sign with the Mets either. Yet Heyman listed a number of reasons that the shortstop will remain in New York, including a desire for both the player and team owner Steve Cohen to make it happen.

What's more, Scott Boras, who is Correa's agent, has "grown close" with Cohen while negotiating deals for Max Scherzer and Brandon Nimmo, and ending this potential pairing could jeopardize that relationship.

"A few teams have been calling, but even a week after the Mets agreement, they are being told it's only a Mets game—for now," Heyman wrote.

While Correa has dealt with injury concerns in the past and appeared in just 75 games in 2019 after playing 109 in 2017 and 110 in 2018, he has been fairly durable of late. He missed just two games during the shortened 2020 campaign, appeared in 148 in 2021 and played 136 in 2022.

Whichever team ends up with him will land a player with a World Series crown, Gold Glove, Platinum Glove and two All-Star selections on his resume. He can impact the game with his bat and glove and is just 28 years old.

It seems like he will be in the middle of the Mets' lineup in 2023, but the process still hasn't fully played out.