MLB Rumors: Mets Concerned with Carlos Correa's Leg Injury amid $315M Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Mets have expressed concerns with Carlos Correa's right leg injury following a physical examination, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes.

Correa, who underwent surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and ligament damage in 2014, agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets after his 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through following a failed physical.

The Athletic wrote:

"The parties could agree to a restructured contract if the Mets continue to express reservations about the long-term stability of Correa's leg. It might be difficult for the Mets to back out of the agreement entirely after their owner, Steve Cohen, went on record talking about the deal. It also might be difficult for Correa to re-enter the free-agent market and land a comparable contract after two clubs identified the same issue in their physical examinations of him."

Jon Heyman of the New York Post added that Correa and the Mets "are trying to work through" the issue.

After Correa failed his physical with the Giants, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported San Francisco had similar concerns about the star shortstop's surgically repaired lower right leg. Passan wrote that that the team's hesitance "concerned the long-term stability of his leg" and the "potential" for his mobility to worsen quickly.

Correa suffered the injury to his right leg in June 2014 when he was still in the Houston Astros' minor league system. He made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2015 and has been mostly durable through his eight-year career.

The Athletic noted that Correa has never gone on the injured list with a right-leg ailment during his big league tenure. He has appeared in 148 games and 136 games over the last two seasons, respectively.

Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was quick to note after his client's deal with the Giants fell through that the Minnesota Twins, whom Correa played for in 2022, offered him a 10-year deal despite knowing about the injury.

"If a team familiar with his medical history was willing to offer Correa a decade-long contract, [Boras'] reasoning went, how bad could the injury really be?" Passan wrote.

Correa has been one of the best shortstops in baseball since breaking onto the scene in 2015 and winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. He has earned two All-Star Game selections, a Gold Glove, a Platinum Glove and helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2017.

During the 2022 season, Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games. He'll be a huge asset for the Mets in 2023 and beyond, provided his agreement with the club is upheld.