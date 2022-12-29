Yankees Rumors: Tyler Danish Agrees to Contract with NYY After Red Sox Tenure

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox right hander Tyler Danish is joining the club's biggest rival—the New York Yankees.

Danish and the Yankees agreed to a minor league deal on Thursday, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. He's getting an invite to the team's spring training camp, Heyman added.

A once-promising prospect, Danish was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and spent three seasons with the the White Sox as a reliever.

In his 11 appearances for the White Sox between 2016-2018, Danish posted a 4.85 ERA, 2.31 WHIP and 11 strikeouts in 13 innings. He spent much of his time with the organization in the minor leagues.

Following the 2018 season, Danish signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners. He was released in May 2019 after making just six appearances and posting a horrific 21.26 ERA with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Following his release from the Mariners organization, Danish spent time with multiple teams across various independent leagues between 2019 and 2021 before finding his way back into MLB's minor league system with the Los Angeles Angels in May 2021.

Danish received another opportunity in the big leagues in 2022, signing a minor league deal with the Red Sox that included an invitation to spring training. He cracked the 40-man roster before Opening Day and went on to make 32 appearances for Boston last season, posting a 5.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

Now with the Yankees, Danish will get the opportunity to make the club's 2023 roster as a reliever out of spring training. He'd join a bullpen that includes Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tommy Kahnle and Michael King, though it's unclear how much he'd be used.