Grading Every NBA Team's Most Used Lineup so Far

At about the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time to take stock of how every team's most used lineup is performing.

To do so, we'll utilize the good, old-fashioned "A+ through F" grading rubric everyone knows and loves. And the marks will be every bit as objective as your high school English teacher. That is to say, they'll be entirely subjective.

Of course, we're not flying without navigation. As you'll see, the net rating—net points per 100 possessions when a given player or group of players is on the floor—of every team's most used lineup is on each slide. Individual performance of members of the lineups is accounted for too.

And to a certain degree, lineups will be graded on a curve. It might be easier for a team with little to no expectations prior to the season to get a passing grade than it would be for a group presumed to contend for a title.

So, with all of that in mind, let's get to the first semester report cards.