Jeremy Lin Decides to Leave Chinese Basketball Team Early After 7 Games

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Jeremy Lin's tenure with the Guangzhou Loong Lions has come to an end after seven games.

The former NBA point guard announced on Thursday he is leaving the Chinese Basketball Association club.

It's unclear why Lin decided to leave the team during the season. He was fined earlier this month for criticizing quarantine facilities that were used to house the Lions before a game.

Per the CBA's official statement (h/t Joe McDonald of the Associated Press), Lin made "inappropriate remarks about quarantine hotel-related facilities" that "caused adverse effects on the league and the competition area."

The league did not provide details of Lin's comments, nor was there any indication of them on the Weibo social media platform.

McDonald noted The Paper, a Shanghai-based news outlet, posted a video of Lin complaining about the workout facilities at the hotel.

"'Can you believe this is a weight room?' Lin was quoted as saying. 'What kind of garbage is this?' The Paper said the video was deleted after 'the situation was clarified' that the hotel was only for a brief stay required by regulations," McDonald wrote.

Lin announced on Sept. 5 he was going to play for the Loong Lions. He made his season debut for the Loong Lions on Oct. 12, scoring six points in 13 minutes. The 34-year-old scored a season-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a 104-68 win over the Ningbo Rockets on Dec. 16.

Prior to playing for the Lions, Lin spent the 2021-22 season with the Beijing Ducks. He had a nine-game stint with the Golden State Warriors' G League affiliate in 2021.

Lin's most recently played in the NBA as a member of the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. He appeared in 23 regular-season games and won an NBA championship with the team.