Nick Young Joins Philippines Team; Former Lakers SG Won 2018 NBA Title with Warriors

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nick Young is back playing professional basketball.

Per Lance Agcaoili on Inquirer.net, the former NBA champion is going to join Strong Group Realty, who are based in the Philippines, for the Dubai International Basketball Championship next month.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu told Agcaoili he hopes Young can bring some of his NBA skill to the team.

"We are hoping that he can still have his NBA form somehow. We expect him to score a lot for us, that's why we got him," Tiu said.

The rest of the roster is expected to be announced on Thursday.

Young tweeted earlier this month he wanted to play in the Philippine Basketball Association:

After Tiu tweeted about Young joining the team, Swaggy P responded with a message to his new coach:

Young had a 12-year NBA career from 2007 to '19. He played for six different teams, including the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

The 37-year-old won an NBA championship as a member of the 2017-18 Warriors. He averaged 11.4 points per game and made 37.6 percent of his three-point attempts in 720 career games.

Most recently, Young has played in the Big3 as a member of the Enemies team. He also had an exhibition boxing match against TikTok celebrity Malcolm Minikon in September.

The Dubai International Basketball Championship runs from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5